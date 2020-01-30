U.S. House Investigating Dating Apps for Allegedly Allowing Minors, Sex Offenders to Use Services

by Alabama News Network Staff

A U.S. House subcommittee is investigating popular dating services such as Tinder and Bumble for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to use their services.

In separate letters Thursday to the companies, the subcommittee is seeking information on users’ ages, procedures for verifying ages, and any complaints about assaults, rape or the use of the services by minors. Dating services generally require users to be at least 18 because of concerns about sexual predators.

In addition to safety issues, the investigation also seeks to address concerns about data the services request to make matches.

