Bellingrath Community Center is not a Trash Drop Off Point
The Bellingrath Community Center near the old school is no longer a trash drop off point in Montgomery.
Residents of the area have complained of people dropping trash at the site at all times, even though sanitation workers are only scheduled to be there every first and third Saturday of each month.
Starting Saturday, February 1, trash will not be accepted at the location. The area is under 24 hour camera surveillance , and people caught dumping trash there can be prosecuted.
The location is moving to the old Sears building located at 1920 Court Street. That is at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Court Street.
Trash drop of is every first and third Saturday of every month from 9AM until 3:30PM.
Here are the trash drop off locations:
- Old Sears Lot, 1920 Court St.
- Cramton Bowl, North Parking Lot
- Goodwyn Jr. High School, 209 Perry Hill Road
- Halcyon Elementary School, 1501 Parkview Dr.
- Harrison Elementary School, 164 East South Blvd.
- Hayneville Road Elementary School, 3315 Hayneville Road
- Montgomery Mall Location, 2899 E. South Blvd.
- Morningview School, 2849 Pelzer Ave.
- Sheridan Heights Comm. Center, 3501 Faro Lane
- Southlawn Middle School, 5533 Mobile Hwy.
- Vaughn Road School, 4407 Vaughn Road
- Wares Ferry Road Elem. School, 6425 Wares Ferry Road