Bellingrath Community Center is not a Trash Drop Off Point

by Jerome Jones

The Bellingrath Community Center near the old school is no longer a trash drop off point in Montgomery.

Residents of the area have complained of people dropping trash at the site at all times, even though sanitation workers are only scheduled to be there every first and third Saturday of each month.

Starting Saturday, February 1, trash will not be accepted at the location. The area is under 24 hour camera surveillance , and people caught dumping trash there can be prosecuted.

The location is moving to the old Sears building located at 1920 Court Street. That is at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Court Street.

Trash drop of is every first and third Saturday of every month from 9AM until 3:30PM.

