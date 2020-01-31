Capital Murder Conviction Upheld for Montgomery Man in 2016 Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Kierro Deandre Nelson, 30, of Montgomery for capital murder. Nelson was convicted in Montgomery County Circuit Court in 2019 for the murder of Jordan Wilson.

Evidence was presented at trial regarding the shooting death of Wilson early on the morning of April 27, 2016, outside the Virginia Pines apartments in Montgomery. Wilson had gone to the apartments purportedly seeking marijuana and pulled his car up toward a group of men that included Nelson.

While the others went toward their vehicle, Nelson stopped to talk to Wilson and soon after, shot him in the chest with a handgun through the window of Wilson’s car. Nelson and others in the group fled the scene in a car driven by Nelson’s girlfriend, Cymone Thompson. Nelson and Thompson fled to New York, where they were later arrested by federal marshals approximately one month after the murder. Nelson’s responsibility for the murder was confirmed by eyewitnesses and by DNA evidence found in Wilson’s car.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted this case and obtained a guilty verdict of murder made capital because it was committed by shooting into a vehicle. Nelson was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. He sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Nelson’s conviction. The Court did so in a decision issued on January 24. Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Michael Nunnelley for his successful work on this case.