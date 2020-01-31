Correctional Officer, Family Member Arrested and Facing Drug Trafficking Charges

by Samantha Williams

An Alabama Department of Corrections’ officer and his cousin have been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation by the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division.

Thursday night, 27-year-old correctional officer Christian Dashawn Esco was arrested and charged with trafficking illegal drugs. Officer Esco, of Montgomery, was assigned to Kilby Correctional Facility. He was employed with the ADOC since May of 2017. The ADOC says disciplinary actions are now pending against Esco.

Officer Esco’s cousin, 27-year-old Joshua Duane Esco, was arrested as a result of the same ADOC investigations and intelligence investigation. Joshua Esco, also of Montgomery, was previously sentenced with first-degree robbery, attempted murder and first-degree theft of property. He pled guilty to first-degree theft of property and was given a five-year split sentence, serving two years and three months. Joshua Esco is currently serving a five year sentence for theft of property, first degree in the Tuscaloosa Community Corrections.

The Montgomery Police Department assisted with the arrest that happened at a restaurant in Montgomery.

Officer Esco and Joshua Esco are both booked at Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bonds. The ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division continues to investigate the case.

If you have any information, contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons. You can also report suspicious activity by going to the ADOC website.