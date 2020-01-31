Family Medicine Physician Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Distribution of Prescription Drugs

by Alabama News Network Staff

A family medicine physician pleaded guilty today of drug distribution charges arising out of her prescription of opioid drugs from a medical clinic she operated near Huntsville.

Celia Lloyd-Turney (Turney), M.D., 66, of Toney, Ala., who operated Choice Medicine Clinic, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances. Sentencing has been scheduled for June 8.

The plea came after the trial while the jury was deliberating, but before they reached a verdict. At trial, evidence showed that from 2015 to 2017, Turney wrote multiple prescriptions for controlled substances to patients who were actively abusing other drugs, suffering from addiction, and selling the pills.

This case was investigated by HHS-OIG and the DEA, with the assistance of the Huntsville Police Department.

Trial Attorneys Louis Manzo and Ann Weber Langely of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward of the Northern District of Alabama are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section leads the Medicare Fraud Strike Force. Since its inception in March 2007, the Medicare Fraud Strike Force has charged more than 4,200 defendants who have collectively billed the Medicare program for nearly $19 billion. In addition, the HHS Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the HHS-OIG, are taking steps to increase accountability and decrease the presence of fraudulent providers.

The Fraud Section leads the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid (ARPO) Strike Force. Since its inception in October 2018, the ARPO Strike Force, which operates in 10 districts, has charged more than 70 defendants who are collectively responsible for distributing more than 40 million pills.

Individuals who believe that they may be a victim in this case should visit the Fraud Section’s Victim Witness website for more information.