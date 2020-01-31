Opelika Man Arrested on Multiple Child Pornography Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

On January 7, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators started an investigation in reference to obscene material being transmitted through social media to a female juvenile under the age of 17. The juvenile is a resident of the Beauregard community in Lee County.

Through digital evidence, investigators were able to develop Steven Eric Sheldon, 49, of Opelika, as a suspect. Authorities found multiple videos and images that depicted what appeared to be children under the age of 17 in provocative, sexual situations.

On January 30, a search warrant was conducted at Sheldon’s residence located at 2103 Waverly Pkwy in Opelika. Sheldon was arrested at the residence and transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. At the jail, he provided a statement admitting to transmitting obscene material as well as downloading multiple videos of child pornography.

On January 31, Sheldon was arrested and charged with 4 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $40,000 dollar bond.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected.