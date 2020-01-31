Rain at Times Today

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN TODAY: For our Friday, the sky will be cloudy and we will deal with a some scattered light rain showers across South/Central Alabama as a low tracks through the northern Gulf. Highs today will be cool with lower to mid 50s for most locations.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will feature more clouds thanks to an upper-level trough swinging across the state. It could squeeze out a few showers during the day, but most locations will be staying dry. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. The sky clears for Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine and highs back in the upper 60s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry and nice with highs in the upper 60s, but rain looks to make a return by Tuesday. A few storms look possible ahead of a surface front moving into the state, but for now, the severe weather threat looks to be very low. The front then looks to lose its upper-level support and stall across the state, which would keep the weather rather unsettled for Wednesday and Thursday with clouds and areas of rain, especially along and south of where the front stalls. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s, followed by 60s for Wednesday and 50s Thursday. The front finally looks to push out of the state by the end of the and Friday looks dry with ample sunshine along with a high in the 50s.

Stay dry!

Ryan