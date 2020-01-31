Showers linger into Saturday

by Shane Butler

Looks like clouds and some light rain will be sticking around for part of our weekend. The system causing the clouds and rain will be moving away but moisture will be lingering on the backside of it. Occasional showers will pass through the area Saturday. The clouds and rain activity should hold temps down into the 50s for highs. We expect our weather conditions to start improving overnight into early Sunday. Temps start out in the upper 30s but recover nicely by Sunday afternoon. A sunny and dry conditions should allow temps to warm nicely into mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunny and warm conditions continue into Monday as well. High temps reach the upper 60s to lower 70s Monday afternoon. Moisture returns and rain enters the area Tuesday. It will be the beginning of an active weather pattern that lingers into Thursday. Rain and storms will be likely and some of the storms could be strong to severe Wednesday. Once we’re past Thursday, it’s looking sunny and dry again for few days.