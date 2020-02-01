1 Dead after Crash in Pike County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Pike County man.

According to Sgt. Drew Brooks with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Kenneth Earl Moultry, 64, of Brundidge, was killed when the 2016 Dodge Ram truck he was operating left the roadway and overturned in a creek.

The crash occurred on Pike County 4419, approximately one half mile south of Al 10 near Brundidge 11:15 p.m. on Friday.

Moultry, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

IAlabama State Troopers continue to investigate.