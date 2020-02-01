Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Return Super Bowl Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and cool Saturday across central and south Alabama. It was even wet and windy at times, with isolated instances of sprinkles and a northwest breeze near 10 mph. Fortunately, clouds gradually clear this evening and overnight, and abundant sunshine is on tap Sunday. In the meantime, expect a cool evening as the clouds clear, with temperatures falling from near 50° at 7PM into the low 40s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid and upper 30s under an eventually clear sky.

Expect abundant sunshine throughout Sunday. After a chilly start, temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunday night lows fall to around 40°.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds but no rain on Monday. Looks like temperatures reach the low 70s during the afternoon for most locations. Monday night remains much milder due to a south winds. Lows only fall into the mid 50s. Rain arrives Tuesday as our next system approaches from the west. However, rain doesn’t appear all that widespread while the front remains well to our west. Temperatures still reach the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms appear much more likely Wednesday once the front nears our area.

Severe weather appears possible Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center places central and south Alabama under a 15% probability for severe weather. It won’t be until Monday that our area is placed within a level 1-5 risk area, but plenty could change between now and then. We could see the threat diminish as future model runs come in, but it could increase also. We’ll keep a close eye on it. Right now, tornadoes and damaging straight line winds appear to be our main threats.

Showers and storms linger Thursday morning, but likely clear out Thursday afternoon. Expect much cooler weather to close out the week, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Thursday and Friday. There’s a small chance for rain with another front next Saturday, but moisture return appears limited ahead of this front. Otherwise, expect near-seasonable temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s next weekend.