Alabama City to Swear in New Fire Chief Monday

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The new chief of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service will be sworn in Monday at Bill Harris Arena. Al.com reports that Cory D. Moon’s new administration will also be taking the oath of office during the 10 a.m. event. Moon joined the department in March 2001 as a firefighter/EMT. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012, to captain in 2015. and to battalion chief in 2017.

