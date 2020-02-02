Contractor Charged after Customer’s Body Found in Landfill

by Alabama News Network Staff

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida contractor is facing murder charges after the body of a disgruntled customer was found in a Georgia landfill. Authorities say the body of 65-year-old Susan Mauldin was found last week in a Folkston, Georgia, landfill. She disappeared in October after demanding a refund from 45-year-old Corey Binderim, who had not finished the job she hired him for. Investigators say they received information that led them to the landfall and a search began two weeks ago. Up to 90 searchers participated and more 7,300 tons of trash was moved before Mauldin’s body was found. An autopsy is pending.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)