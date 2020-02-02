Partly Cloudy And Warm Monday; Rain Returns Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a fantastic early February day across central and south Alabama. Afternoon highs clipped 70° in many locations with sunshine from start to finish. The sky stays clear this evening, with temperatures still in the upper 50s at 7PM. Temperatures gradually fall to near 50° by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds but no rain on Monday. Looks like temperatures reach the low 70s during the afternoon for most locations. Clouds increase Monday evening, and Monday night looks overcast with lows only in the mid 50s. Rain arrives Tuesday as our next system approaches from the west. However, rain doesn’t appear all that widespread while the front remains well to our west. Temperatures still reach the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms appear much more likely Wednesday once the front nears our area.

Severe weather appears possible Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center places central and south Alabama under a 15% probability for severe weather. It won’t be until Monday that our area is placed within a level 1-5 risk area, but plenty could change between now and then. We could see the threat diminish as future model runs come in, but it could increase also. We’ll keep a close eye on it. Right now, tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds appear to be our main threats.

Showers and storms continue Thursday, but the threat for severe weather should shift east of our area. Temperatures look cooler to close out the week, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Thursday and Friday. There’s a small chance for rain with another front next Saturday, but moisture return appears limited ahead of this front. Otherwise, expect near-seasonable temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s next weekend.