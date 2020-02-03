Alabama Super Tuesday Primary Elections Just a Month Away

by Alabama News Network Staff

The upcoming Super Tuesday election is set to be a big day in Alabama. At the top of the list is the Presidential preference vote.

Alabama also has two Congressional seats up for grabs. Four candidates are vying the the Senate seat that Democrat Doug Jones currently holds.

Last year Martha Roby announced that she would not run for re-election, leaving her District Two seat open.

There are also some amendments and new bills on the ballot. One such bill deals with education. Alabama voters will choose between keeping the current elected State School Board, or switch to a State School Board appointed by the Governor and Confirmed by the Senate.