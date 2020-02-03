Community Leader Charles Lee Authors Book

"Boy With No Name" - Charles Lee Story

by Chris Searcy

Local community leader and business owner Charles Lee has traveled the country telling his unique story. Charles created a non-profit organization called That’s My Child. His non-profit focuses of mentoring inner city youth in hopes that they avoid the pitfalls that entrapped Charles.

Charles recently turned his life story into a book titled: “Boy With No Name” – The Charles Lee Story. It has sold over 3,000 copies in the first month alone.