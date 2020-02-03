Here’s What You Need to Know If You Plan to Vote in Next Month’s Montgomery County Primary Elections

by Alabama News Network Staff

The primary elections for Montgomery County will be held on Tuesday, March 3.

In order to have the most up-to-date list of registered voters, the Montgomery County Board of Registrars will mail voter

information cards to the home address of each registered voter. The white postcards will be mailed the first week of February.

Voters are asked to review all information including name, address, precinct and polling location. Voters must notify the Board of Registrars if there are any changes to their name and/or address. To update information, contact the Board of Registrars at (334) 832-1215 or visit www.alabamavotes.gov.

The deadline to register to vote and change voter information is Monday, February 17, in order to vote in the upcoming election on March 3.

There have also been changes to several polling locations for the 2020 election cycle. Location changes can be found on the county website at www.mc-ala.org.

Registered voters must present a valid form of photo identification to vote. The polls will be open Tuesday, March 3 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.