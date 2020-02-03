Kevin Harrington visits AUM

Auburn Montgomery's Chancellor's Business Breakfast Series

by Chris Searcy

Kevin Harrington is an American entrepreneur and business executive. Harrington is the founder of As Seen On TV. He has appeared on the television series Shark Tank. Harrington’s claim to fame is that he is the “inventor of the infomercial”. In 1985 he created his first infomercial after identifying an opportunity to fill late night and early morning dead air time on cable networks.

He visited the capitol city for Auburn Montgomery Chancellor’s Business Breakfast Series where he shared tips on how business has changed over the years.