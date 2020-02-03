Macon County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding James Snipes, Jr.

Snipes is a 77-year-old man and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment, according to investigators.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and brown shoes on Main Street in Hurtsboro around 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 2.

Snipes is 6’5″ tall and 202 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of James Snipes, Jr., please contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 727-2500 option 5 or call 911.