Massive Kobe Bryant Memorial in Front of Staples Center Dismantled

by Alabama News Network Staff

A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant is being dismantled, with an official saying some of the items will go to Bryant’s widow.

Staples Center President Lee Zeidman says the cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and other items began at 4 a.m. Monday, and more than 1,300 basketballs had been boxed up by midmorning.

Fans spontaneously began creating the memorial in a plaza outside the arena when word surfaced that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, and it continued to grow for a week.

