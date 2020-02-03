MPD: Man Dies in Hamilton Road Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the fatal shooting of an adult male that occurred on Sunday, February 2.

At about 6 p.m., MPD Patrol and Fire Medics responded to the 4000 block of L.H. Hamilton Road in reference to a subject shot. There, MPD located an adult male who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation is continuing and there is no further information available for release at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.