Rain & Storms Midweek

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the deep south will move eastward and away. This will allow a frontal boundary to head our way. In the mean time, another mild day is ahead for Tuesday. A few showers will be possible but nothing more than that. Temps will manage lower 70s once again. Changes are on the way for midweek. Rain and storms move through the area Wednesday afternoon/evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Rainfall potential with this will be quite generous. Some spots could pick up 2 to 4 inches over a two day period. Rain will linger into Thursday but sunshine and drier conditions return for Friday. Colder air does return and temps drop into the 50s for highs and lows in the 30s. It’s a short lived cold snap because we’re looking at a warming trend to begin over the upcoming weekend.