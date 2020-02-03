Senator Richard Shelby Nominates Montgomery & Elmore County Students for U.S. Service Academies

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that he has nominated 58 students from across the state of Alabama, including four from Montgomery County and one from Elmore County, to attend United States service academies. Service academies include the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Theresa Hana Kim of Montgomery, received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy. She is the daughter of Eunjin Choi-Kim and Anthony Jin Kim and attends Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School in Montgomery. Jesse Victor Pershing Mink also of Montgomery, received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is the son of Lorraine and Richard Mink and attends Trinity School at Meadow View. Daniel Junho Shon of Montgomery, also received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is the son of Hyunmin Shon and Youngmi Yoo and is currently a student at Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School. Riley Jacob Tormey of Pike Road, received a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy. He is the son of Kimberly and Timothy Tormey and currently attends Auburn University.

“I am honored to nominate these excellent students from Montgomery County to various U.S. service academies,” said Senator Shelby. “Their academic records and achievements outside the classroom ensure they are equipped to succeed in this new endeavor. I wish them the best of luck in this next chapter and look forward to their future accomplishments.”

Brennan Tyler Worrell of Wetumpka, Alabama, received a nomination to the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is the son of Leslie and Joseph Worrell and attends Wetumpka High School.

“I am honored to nominate Brennan Worrell to the U.S. Air Force Academy,” said Senator Shelby. “His academic record and achievements outside the classroom ensure he is equipped to succeed in this new endeavor. I wish him the best of luck in this next chapter and look forward to his future accomplishments.”

In order to be considered for a service academy nomination, applicants must be residents of Alabama and complete the required ACT or SAT exams. They must also provide letters of recommendation, an official school transcript, a qualifying medical examination, and a completed application form found on Senator Shelby’s website.

Although Senator Shelby has nominated these students, the academy to which they received a nomination will make the final admission decision.