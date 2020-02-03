Spring-Like Warmth

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: A taste of spring highlights the forecast as we start the new work week. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low to mid 70s. Clouds begin to increase late in the day, and we will bring in the chance of showers back to Alabama tomorrow and tomorrow night ahead of an approaching cold front. Tuesday itself should feature a mainly cloudy sky with scattered showers at times with highs in the mid 70s.

STORMY WEDNESDAY: As the front approaches Alabama we should see a surface low develop along the Gulf Coast and lift north along the front across the Southeast, which along with an unstable air mass in place, will increase the wind fields. This will allow for some strong to perhaps severe storms to develop and impact Alabama during this time-frame. The SPC has nearly all of Alabama in a threat for severe weather Wednesday and Wednesday night.

At this point, damaging winds and hail look to be the greatest threat, but a brief tornado or two may be possible. This is three days out, and a lot can and will change in the coming days and we will be fine tuning the forecast in the days ahead.

So for Wednesday, expect a warm day with highs in the mid 70s, showers are possible and storms are likely late in the day and overnight.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The rain and storms will come to an end as we head through the day Thursday, and by Thursday afternoon, we should begin to see cooler, drier air settle into the state thanks to northwesterly flow. Highs Thursday should be in the lower 60s, followed by upper 50s Friday with a mainly sunny sky. Nights will be cold, and in the 30s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: A weak clipper system looks to ride through the state thanks to the northwesterly flow, so we will need to mentions clouds and some showers possible on Saturday, while Sunday looks mainly sunny. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be in the mid 60s.

Have an amazing Monday!

Ryan