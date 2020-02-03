Three Schools in Alabama Will Each Be Gifted a $100,000 Fitness Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off 2020 by selecting the state of Alabama for its 2020 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted starting Monday, February, 3 until Friday, March 20. Download your state’s nomination form here: http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/, and fill out the short application. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3, nominate your school today!

“I’m a strong proponent of doing everything you can to live a healthy lifestyle,” Governor Ivey said. “Jake Steinfeld and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils DON’T QUIT! Campaign is a brilliant idea that puts our children on the path to good health. I hope every elementary and middle school in Alabama takes a few minutes to fill out the application or film a short video demonstrating why your schools deserves a new fitness center. It’s fun, simple and a great opportunity to help our children get excited about getting fit!”

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Kay Ivey immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of Alabama. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 32 states and Washington, D.C. and the response from students, teachers, and communities has been unbelievable. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed. Now, Alabama schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the coming years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. TuffStuff Fitness International provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

“I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact fitness centers have had on students and their communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place,” continued Steinfeld. “Children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.