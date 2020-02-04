2020 Legislative Session Starts Today, with State of the State Address Tonight

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 2020 session of the Alabama Legislature begins today, with Gov. Kay Ivey delivering her annual State of the State Address tonight.

The House of Representatives and the Senate will both come into session this afternoon. Some of the biggest issues facing lawmakers this year are prison reform, education, mental health and health care.

Other perennial issues that will likely be introduced include removing the sales tax from groceries and whether to start a lottery or address other forms of gambling. Bills to tackle those issues have failed repeatedly in prior sessions.

Tonight at 6:30, Gov. Kay Ivey will likely speak about many of those issues in her annual State of the State Address. She will deliver it before a joint session of the Legislature from the Old House Chamber inside the Alabama Capitol. Members of her cabinet, state agencies and court officials will also be in attendance.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers will join us on Alabama News Network at 10 for a complete analysis of Governor Ivey's address.