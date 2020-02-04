Above Average Temps; Higher Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

Today we are seeing highs well into the 70s again, which are 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year. Clouds are increasing and we will are seeing some showers back to Alabama today ahead of an approaching cold front.

STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY: As the front and storm system approach Alabama, we will have to monitor the threat of strong storms Wednesday and Wednesday night. The SPC has defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe storms for most of South and Central Alabama; with a ‘marginal risk” (level 1/5) for the rest of the state.

During the day Wednesday we will have periods of rain through most of the day, which will limit the instability, and keep the thermodynamic fields from becoming really favorable for a big severe weather day, but there still remains a threat of a severe storms across the state. The highest risk of severe storms will be over the southern third of the state late Wednesday and Wednesday night, where the air will be most unstable.

Heavier storms Wednesday and Wednesday night could produce small hail and gusty winds, and a few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. The main window for the stronger storms will come from 4PM Wednesday until 7AM Thursday.

RAINY THURSDAY: The front will push through the area by Thursday, bringing cooler weather and ending the threat of storms, but we should see lingering rain at times; temperatures will fall from the 60s into the 50s. Rain amounts tomorrow through Thursday will be in the 2 to 3 inch range for most of Alabama. A few isolated flooding issues are possible, especially with the heavier rain Wednesday and Wednesday night.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday will be cool and mostly dry; the sky will be occasionally cloudy, and a few patches of light rain can’t be totally ruled out, late Saturday, t for the most part we stay dry. The high Friday will be in the upper 50s, followed by mid to upper 60s Saturday. Sunday should be a nice day with ample sunshine along with a high around 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry, with the next chance of rain arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain and storms look likely, but way too early to know if strong storms will be an issue. Let’s get through this week’s system before we even worry about next week. Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of the week, dropping back into the 50s by Thursday and Friday. Still no sign of any bitterly cold, Arctic air for Alabama over the next seven to ten days.

Have a simple day!

Ryan