Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Raise Money for Safe Harbor

by George McDonald

Things around the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office have gotten a little hairy over the past few of months.

Deputies paid $50 dollars a month in December and January — so that they could wear facial hair on the job during those months.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says it was all a part of fundraising effort — he called ‘Beards for Babies.’

He says $750 dollars was raised in support of Safe Harbor Women’s Medical Clinic as a result of the campaign.

Safe Harbor is a pro-life — christian non-profit organization — that helps families facing crisis pregnancies.

“It’s a wonderful organization for our community,” said Granthum.

“They do an excellent job helping some of our needy in our community as far as making some decisions and helping with parenting skills.”

“It was such a great fundraiser that was such a unique fundraiser for guys to get involved with the ministry. It was just a great way to partner with us,” said Jennifer Dobbs.

Dobbs says the Safe Harbor helps about 200 people annually.