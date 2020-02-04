Exclusive: One-on-One with Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth joined Alabama News Network Anchor Darryl Hood for an Exclusive one-on-one interview live on Alabama News Network at 6:00.

Ainsworth spoke moments before Gov. Kay Ivey delivered her annual State of the State Address, speaking about his personal goals for the 2020 Legislative session.

One of his goals is to promote workforce development, from K-12 education through the community college system. He says Alabama should do more to prepare students for the 21st Century work force.

Prisons will be an issue facing all state lawmaker. Ainsworth expects the Legislature to fund new prisons and to work to improve the officer-to-inmate ratio so that prisons are safer for everyone.

Ainsworth says he will not stand in the way of a vote on a lottery. This is an issue that has come up many times in the Legislature, only to fail.

He says lawmakers are working with Attorney General Steve Marshall on speeding up the appeals process for people convicted of killing law enforcement officers who are sentenced to death. He says a typical appeals process in Alabama is 18 years, while in Virginia, it is eight years.

He expects aerospace, small business and broadband access to also come up in this year’s session.