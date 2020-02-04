Landmarks Foundation & Montgomery Historical Society in Negotiations to Buy Montgomery’s Oldest Church Building

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Landmarks Foundation & Montgomery Historical Society are in the early stages of negotiations to buy the First Presbyterian Building from First Baptist Church. The building is the oldest church building in Montgomery.

First Baptist announced plans to tear the building down last year because of the cost of needed renovations.

The Landmarks Foundation is taking donations from anyone who wants to see the building stand. 

Categories: News

Related Posts