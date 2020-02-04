Lawmakers Return For 2020 Legislative Session

by Justin Walker

Ahead of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s State of the State address, lawmakers returned to the State House Tuesday for the first day of the regular legislative session.

Lawmakers have had April 4th circled on their calendars for a long time. Some of the Representatives tell Alabama News Network they’re excited to return and tackle some of the issues the state is facing.

Both the House and Senate began a little after noon and lasted a little over an hour.

In the House, Speaker Mac McCutcheon began with some words of encouragement to his fellow representatives.

That was followed by a couple of speakers, a prayer, and the oath of office for the newest members of the house- Charlotte Meadows and Van Smith.

Afterwards, I talked with a few of the representatives to get their hopes for the upcoming session.

“We’re going to address some priorities- mental health. I think you’ll hear some more about that as the session goes along. We’re going to take a comprehensive approach with that,” Representative Wes Allen of House District 89 said.

“Partisan politics has to be put to the side, and we’re going to have to deal with corrections, because if we don’t, the federal government is going to do it. And for them to come and let every criminal out, we don’t want that in the state of Alabama,” Representative Pebblin Warren of House District 82 said.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have been dismissed until Thursday at 9 a.m.

Education, the prison system, and mental health are expected to be top priorities during the session.