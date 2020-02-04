Montgomery Man Among President Trump’s Guests for State of the Union Address

by Alabama News Network Staff

The White House has released its list of several guests who have been invited to witness President Trump’s State of the Union Address. A Montgomery man is one of the guests.

Paul Morrow is a United States Army veteran. He started a contracting business and is building a concrete plant in an opportunity zone in Montgomery.

This new plant will help support several new F-35 jets that are to be stationed in the region.

Morrow is one of 11 guests who have been invited to President Trump’s third State of the Union Address.

You can watch live coverage of the address and the Democratic Party response, tonight from 8-10PM CST on CBS 8 and ABC 32.