Multiple Rounds Of Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern is ahead for our area through Thursday evening. It begins with light to moderate rain tonight into early Wednesday. Southerly winds will usher in warm and moist air. Temps will continue very mild with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. This event is going to be interesting because we will be tracking multiple rounds of rain and storms passing through our area. A frontal boundary will make slow progress as it moves our way. Rain and storms will develop in a southwesterly wind flow across the area. Some of the storms could be strong or severe by Wednesday afternoon. The main threats will be a few tornadoes and damaging winds. We may see a decrease in storm activity overnight Wednesday but more storms fire up early Thursday. This would be a line of storms ahead of a cold front working slowly through the state. The severe storm threat remains along with very heavy rain. We could be facing 2-4 inches of rainfall before ending late Thursday. Colder and drier air spills into the state behind the frontal boundary early Friday. We’re back into sunshine but temps will only manage 50s for highs Friday afternoon.