Neighbor Urinating Publicly Leads to Gunfight in Mobile County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a man confronted a neighbor for urinating in public and was shot in the face during a gunfight that followed their argument.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Burch says that it happened near Grand Bay. He said a man was urinating outside early Sunday when a neighbor approached him. Burch said the upset neighbor got a gun from his car and fired the first shots. He says the man who had been peeing then returned fire and struck him in the face.

Burch said the injuries were not life-threatening. Neither man was publicly identified.

