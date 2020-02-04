Wetumpka Breaks Ground on New Football Stadium
Wetumpka Mayor Willis, Frazier-Ousley Construction and Engineering Company and others had a groundbreaking for the new Wetumpka High School football stadium.
The new stadium will be in Wetumpka’s Sports Complex.
The new stadium will have a turf field and seat around 5,500 people. Mayor Willis says upgrades were needed because of the age and location of the old stadium.
Frazier-Ousley says they will start Monday turning dirt at the stadium.
The stadium is scheduled for completion in August before the beginning of football season.