Wetumpka Breaks Ground on New Football Stadium

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka Mayor Willis, Frazier-Ousley Construction and Engineering Company and others had a groundbreaking for the new Wetumpka High School football stadium.

The new stadium will be in Wetumpka’s Sports Complex.

The new stadium will have a turf field and seat around 5,500 people. Mayor Willis says upgrades were needed because of the age and location of the old stadium.

Frazier-Ousley says they will start Monday turning dirt at the stadium.

The stadium is scheduled for completion in August before the beginning of football season.