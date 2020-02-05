Arrests Made after Shots Fired on Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged two men with firing a gun inside city limits after a disturbance at a business on Eastchase Parkway last night.

Police say they’ve charged 40-year-old Michael London and 29-year-old Michael McQueen with discharging a firearm inside city limits.

Police say their investigation shows that two men were arguing with an employee at a store in the 6900 block of Eastchase Parkway when London and McQueen fired the guns inside the business. Police didn’t identify the business but said London and McQueen worked there.

No one was hurt.

Police say an additional employee, 35-year-old Tiffina McQueen, was charged with tampering with evidence for attempting to delete video and hide a gun.

Police say all of the offenses are misdemeanors.