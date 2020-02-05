Big Changes Coming in the Town of Orrville in 2020

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The town of Orrville is about to experience a major growth spurt this year.

Mayor Louvenia Lumpkin says plans in the works — to bring a new grocery store — a new library — and a new health clinic to town before the year is out.

“What we do at our meetings, we sit at the table, we make the best choice for the town of Orrville, said Lumpkin.

“We use our time to come up with projects. And once we leave, we go out working on those projects.”

Lumpkin says the new grocery store will be located downtown — in the old Oxford’s General Store location.

“The grocery store have already been purchased and being remodeled.”

The new library will be built from the ground up on piece of vacant property right next door to the town hall.

“It’s gon’ cost us $250,000 dollars but I have already have some commitments on donations and we have a plan to get the rest of the money.”

Lumpkin says the Rural Health Medical Program is bringing the new health clinic to town.

Residents say the changes puts access to vital goods and services — right in their home town. And that means fewer 30 mile trips — to and back home from Selma.

“That’ll be real good for the community. That’ll be real nice. We need that,” said Mickie Butler.

“I think its going to help the city out. Its going to keep a lot of money in the community,” said Rodney Ellis.

Lumpkin says the clinic is expected to be in place by the summer.

She says the town plans to break ground on the library by the fall.

And the new store should be up and running by the end of the year.