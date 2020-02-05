Candy Capel Named Montgomery’s 2020 Census Manager

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Montgomery has named Candy Capel as the city’s 2020 census manager. The announcement was made by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

Capel was selected from a field of more than 75 candidates. The city used a selection panel made up of representatives from the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County and the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce to make their choice.

Capel is a businesswoman and is well-known as the former manager of WVAS-FM, the on-campus radio station at Alabama State University.

The census manager post is a six-month contract position and entails oversight of public awareness and community outreach efforts to get Montgomery residents to complete the 2020 Census questionnaire.

The city cites a report from George Washington University that shows in 2015, Alabama received $7.6-billion from 16 federal assistance programs that distribute funds based on census-derived statistics. These funds equate to $1,567 for each Alabama resident recorded in the census.

The 2020 census is taking on extra urgency. That’s because there’s a possibility the State of Alabama could lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives depending on how our census compares to other states. That’s why government leaders want to make sure every state resident is counted.

Visit www.MontgomeryCounts.com to stay up to date with the latest census-related developments.