Governor Ivey Shares Budget Proposals

by Jerome Jones, (BI) Bilbo

Wednesday evening Governor Kay Ivey shared her budget proposals.

In the State of the State address Tuesday Ivey called Alabama “strong and growing.” Well the budgets reflect that.

Legislatures are working with record budgets this year in both the Education Trust Fund, and the General Fund. Both budgets have millions of dollars in increase over previous years.

Nearly 2.6 billion dollars is available in the General Fund and the Education Trust Fund has about 7 and half billion dollars.

Sources say this could be record year for education spending in Alabama.

“We have about 411 million dollars of increase in the Education Trust Fund cap, thats roughly 6% over what was spent in 20,” says Kelly Butler, Director of the Alabama Department of Finance.

Ivey is also proposing and 3% pay raise for state employees, and a billion dollar education bond.

The proposed budgets have additional spending on mental healthcare in both schools and prisons, an increased investment in rural healthcare, and criminal justice reform.