Kimberly Police Officer Shot During Chase, Four Suspects in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Kimberly police officer was shot Tuesday night during a pursuit on I-65 in north Jefferson County.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall tweeted late this evening that the officer was critically injured and was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

No word on the officer’s condition at this time.

The State of Alabama initially issued an Emergency BLUE Alert related to the shooting in hopes of finding Preston Chyenne Johnson.

As of late Wednesday morning, Warrior Police confirm that Johnson and three other persons were taken into custody on Hwy 78 in Dora.

This is a developing story. Stay with Alabama News Network for the very latest.