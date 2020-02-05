Montgomery School Teacher Charged with Sexual Abuse Against 12-Year-Old

by Samantha Williams

The Montgomery Police Department charged Michael Bradley, 57, with one count each of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 and second-degree sexual abuse.

MPD said a sexual abuse investigation started on January 29th. The incident happened on January 23rd at Floyd Middle Magnet.

Bradley was employed as a teacher at a Montgomery-area public school.

The victim was a 12-year-old female student.

Bradley was taken into custody today, February 5th. He is now in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $8,000 bond.

MPS released the following statement: “Michael Bradley was hired as a teacher at Floyd Middle Magnet on Jan. 6. Montgomery Public Schools officials immediately referred allegations about him to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, and Bradley was placed on administrative leave Jan. 24 pending a full DHR report.”