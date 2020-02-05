More Rain & Storms Tonight Into Thursday

by Shane Butler

Rain and storms will continue to move across our area tonight into Thursday afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threats include: tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall. We’ve already seen a soaking and there’s lots more rain on the way. Rainfall potential of 2-4 inches with maybe a little more in spots. Since the storm threat goes through the overnight, everyone needs a way of receiving warnings. Make sure you have our weather app! It’s free and available at the app store. All you need to do is search ANN Weather.

The clouds and rain depart late Thursday and sunshine along with much colder air is ahead for Friday. Northwesterly winds will usher in the colder air mass throughout the day. Temps start out in the upper 30s and only manage lower 50s for afternoon highs.

Over the upcoming weekend, a quick moving disturbance could drop a few showers on us Saturday. We’re back to sunshine and much warmer temps by Sunday. Looks like highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s into next week. It will feel very mild but it’s going to be rather active with rain and storms moving through the region most of the week.