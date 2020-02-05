Pedestrian Dies after Being Hit by SUV on East South Boulevard in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a pedestrian has died of injuries after being hit by an SUV on Sunday.

Police say 36-year-old Harold June was hit in the 2800 block of East South Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Sunday. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South with life-threatening injuries and died yesterday.

The people inside the SUV weren’t hurt.

Police say the SUV was heading west when June stepped into the lane and was struck. Police say there are no charges anticipated.