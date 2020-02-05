Severe Weather Possible Wednesday Afternoon Through Thursday Morning

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and warm morning across central and south Alabama with passing showers and storms at times. The coverage of showers and storms gradually increases this afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, especially by this evening, overnight, and into Thursday morning. Our main culprit is a slow-moving cold front situated from the Tennessee valley southwest into coastal Texas. An area of surface low pressure is developing in north-central Louisiana along the front. The low lifts northeast along the front and strengthens as it does so. A warm front lifts northeast through Alabama today with that area of low pressure. As it does so, instability increases and so does our threat for severe weather.

A slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather covers most of our area today. This spans through 6AM Thursday morning. From there, a slight threat for severe weather continues Thursday morning for southeast Alabama. Strong straight line winds and tornadoes are the primary threats as a line of storms develops and slowly pushes through our area. There’s a possibility of individual cells developing ahead of the main line. They could become severe and pose a threat for tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Again, the severe weather threat spans from late this afternoon through Thursday morning around 10AM. Outside of the severe weather threat, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Rain totals reach or exceed 2-3″ area-wide through Thursday evening. A flash flood watch is in effect between 3PM Wednesday and 6PM Thursday for our area.

The heavy rain comes to an end Thursday night, though spotty showers could linger Friday morning. Expect a partly cloudy sky with cooler temperatures otherwise. Highs only reach the 50s. Friday night lows fall into the 30s. Another front swings through Alabama this weekend. There’s a small chance for rain Saturday, but moisture looks limited ahead of the front. The front likely stalls near the coast, then lifts back north Sunday. Sunday should be a dry and mild day with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

The front remains draped near the state next week. It could be an extended period of wet weather, with rain possible Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures look mild, with highs near 70 and lows in the 50s to low 60s.