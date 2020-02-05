Tornado Watch For Part of Our Local Area

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for part of the Alabama News Network viewing area until 11PM CST tonight.

In our area, the counties in this watch include: Chilton, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo and Perry.

The primary threats include a few tornadoes with a couple intense tornadoes possible; Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible.

The Alabama News Network Weather Authority team of meteorologists will be here throughout the night and overnight to monitor changing conditions. We will have breaking weather updates on-air and online as needed.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop.

