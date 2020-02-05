Update: Gov. Kay Ivey Releases Statement about Shooting Death of Kimberly Police Officer

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey says she has spoken to the parents of the Kimberly police officer who was shot during a chase last night. The officer’s death was announced this morning.

Ivey says she has offered her deepest condolences.

“I am profoundly grieved to hear of the passing of the Kimberly police officer who was shot in the line of duty last night. The safety of our citizens and the rule of law is forefront on the minds of our officers who willingly risk their lives on behalf of ours. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

Meanwhile, a man has been charged in the officer’s death.

Jefferson County jail records show 37-year-old Preston Chyenne Johnson was charged with capital murder a few hours after his arrest.

Police had tried to stop a vehicle on Interstate 65 late last night and say the driver wouldn’t pull over. A patrol car from the town of Kimberly joined in and the officer was shot.

Three other people were taken into custody.

State law enforcement had issued a blue alert, which sent warnings to cell phones, until the suspect was caught.

Kimberly is a town in northern Jefferson County, north of Birmingham.

