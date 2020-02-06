Dallas Co. District Attorney: “We’ve gotten another gunslinger off the streets for the rest of his life”

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Selma man has been convicted of capital murder for a 2014 shooting.

Maurice Pope, 27, has been sentenced to life without parole for a his role in a 2014 armed robbery turned murder. Police say Pope and his co-defendant, Rodney Walters, shot and robbed 62-year old Orlando Robinson at the Cheers Package Store on Broad Street. Robinson later died at the hospital.

The jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before convicting Pope of the murder.

Dallas County District Attorney, Michael Jackson, says, “We have gotten another gunslinger off the streets for the rest of his life”.

The trial for Walters is pending.