East Memorial Christian Academy to Close after 16 Years

by Andrew James

It’s been a tough start to 2020 for East Memorial Christian Academy in Prattville. The school announced it will be closing this year, after 16 years in operation.

The Headmaster, Bryan Easley, says it all comes down to declining enrollment. They have around 130 students enrolled this year, they would like for that number to be at 200. He says the enrollment numbers have been low in recent years.

Since the announcement last month, school administration has been working to help parents and students with the transition. Easley says they wanted to let parents know before other schools in the area open registration.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for parents in the area for school. There are so many good schools around us and the demand is not as high for what we’re offering at that time,” explained Easley.

The school office will remain open until June 30th to assist parents and students with the transition to new schools.