by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police need your help finding a fraud suspect.

Police say the person in this photo is wanted for cashing a forged check at First Community Bank.

On Tuesday, January 28, investigators say the person cashed a forged check for $6,875.66.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, please call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.