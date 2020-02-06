Severe Weather Threat Over; Cloudy, Cool, And Wet Thursday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

Widespread showers and storms encompass central and south Alabama at midday. There’s still a severe weather threat for extreme southeast Alabama through noon, with primary threats of strong straight line winds and a brief tornado. The severe weather threat comes to a close this afternoon, thanks to a front advancing through the state. Temperatures are already in the 50s along and west of I-65, and temperatures should fall from the 70s into the 50s once the front clears southeast Alabama.

A flash flood watch continues through 6PM Thursday evening. Rain likely continues for much of the afternoon. Given recent heavy rain, it may not take much for rain to lead to localized flooding. The rain gradually tapers off overnight, with dry weather and some sunshine returning near sunrise Friday. Temperatures look colder, however, with morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Friday afternoon highs only recover into the 50s. Friday night looks mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Another front arrives from the northwest Saturday. Moisture return is limited ahead of this front, but models are consistently showing a little rain in our area as the front moves through. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday looks dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

The dry weather in our area is short-lived. A wet pattern sets up next week, with potentially widespread rain likely between Monday and Thursday. Temperatures look mild, however, with highs in the upper 60s/low 70s and lows in the 50s/low 60s. Severe weather is not expected on any particular day, but we’ll keep an eye on that on a day-by-day basis. Late next week could be more favorable for Thunderstorms as another weather system approaches from the northwest.