Sunshine Returns Friday !

by Shane Butler

We’re not done with this rain event just yet. Clouds and showers linger into the overnight period. Colder air spills into the area and any lingering moisture will transition to flurries across our northern most counties early Friday morning. Much drier air takes care of the remaining moisture and the skies clear throughout the day. We go back into sunny skies but cool conditions Friday afternoon. High temps will only manage lower to mid 50s.

Another weaker system will pass through the area late Friday night into Saturday. We could see a few sprinkles but not much more than that. The rest of your Saturday is looking partly sunny and a bit warmer with highs in the 60s. Sunday is going to be the better day of the weekend weatherwise. We expect lots of sunshine and temps approaching 70 degrees by late afternoon.

Next week is going to make a turn towards a cloudy and rainy weather pattern. Numerous waves of rain makers will pass through the area. Temps start out very mild with 70s for highs but a transition into cooler air takes place late week. The rain continues with temps only in the 50s for highs. There is a hint drier conditions make a return that next weekend.